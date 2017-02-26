Opelousas police officer injured trying to take fighter into custody

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) The Public Information Officer for the Opelousas Police Department received lacerations to the mouth after being assaulted by a man Saturday night inside a dance at the Yambilee Building.

Sgt. Crystal Leblanc and other members of the Opelousas Police Department were on a work detail in the 1900 block of W Landry Street during the Lil Nate Trailride and Dance when several fights broke out inside the building, according to police.

As Leblanc began assisting with taking the fighters into custody, the suspect assaulted Leblanc by swinging and striking her in the mouth.

During the scuffle, Leblanc reportedly lost her police radio, her handcuffs, and her cell phone but managed to remain in possession of her police gun.

Leblanc had to be transported to a local hospital where she received stitches inside her mouth.

The suspect has been identified as Tyrone Jackson of Baton Rouge. Jackson is being held in the Opelousas City Jail on charges of second degree battery, criminal damage to property and disturbing the peace by fighting.

A second suspect is in moderate condition at a local hospital and will be charged upon his release. Police say he is accused of throwing a man inside a glass trophy case on the property.