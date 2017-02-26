Second impaired driving crash in less than 12 hours kills 1 and injures 8 on I-10 in Grosse Tete

Grosse Tete, LA (KLFY) – Just after 7 a.m. Sunday, a two vehicle crash on Interstate 10 westbound in Grosse Tete claimed the life of 34 year old Tranisha King of Del City, OK and resulted in the arrest of 33 year old Kevin Dickens of Del City, OK.

An initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Dickens was traveling westbound on Interstate 10 in a reckless manner.

At the same time, 32 year old Victor Martinez of Grovetown, Ga was traveling westbound on Interstate 10 ahead of Dickens.

Police say Dickens attempted to pass Martinez but his vehicle struck the rear of Martinez’s vehicle.

Police say the impact caused Dickens’ vehicle to travel into the median and Martinez’s vehicle to run off the right side of the roadway. Both vehicles overturned multiple times after the leaving the road.

King was a passenger in Dickens’ vehicle and sustained serious injuries in the crash. She was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Dickens was also injured and transported to a local hospital.

Martinez and his six passengers were injured in the crash and transported to local hospitals as well.

Three of those passengers were children that were not properly restrained and ejected from the vehicle.

Dickens was impaired at the time of the crash and was placed under arrest by Troopers.

Upon his release from the hospital, Dickens will be booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail for Vehicular Homicide, Vehicular Negligent Injuring, and Reckless Operation.

Toxicology samples will be taken from both drivers for analysis.

In a crash Saturday night in Gonzales on Interstate 10 eastbound in Ascension Parish, 6 year old Samantha Keating of Paulina, La. was killed and the crash resulted in the arrest of 29 year old Kenneth Lewis of Geismar, LA.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Lewis was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 at a high rate of speed.

At the same time, Natalie Keating was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 ahead of Lewis.

Lewis failed to reduce his speed as he was approaching Keating and his 2011 Ford Mustang struck the rear of Keating’s 2013 Toyota Highlander. The impact caused both vehicles to travel into the median and strike multiple trees.

Samantha Keating was properly restrained and sustained serious injuries in the crash.

She was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

Natalie Keating and Anthony Keating were properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries in the crash. They were transported to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for treatment. Lewis was also restrained and was not injured.

Lewis was impaired at the time of the crash and was placed under arrest by Troopers.

Lewis was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail for DWI 1st Offense, Vehicular Homicide, Vehicular Negligent Injuring (2 counts), Reckless Operation, Obstruction of Justice, and Open Container.