UPDATE: Spring Hill students released from hospital after Endymion parade crash; NOPD officer home and resting

NEW ORLEANS — Four Spring Hill College students who were injured in the crash on the Endymion parade route Saturday have been released from the hospital.

According to the university’s twitter account, the four students were released just after midnight and are still in New Orleans with friends and family.

“We are deeply grateful for everyone’s prayers & for the grace of God,” the university said. “We are also grateful to first responders, parents, alumni & friends.”

The students were among the 28 people injured Saturday night when 25-year-old Neilson Rizzuto lost control of his truck and slammed into a group of people watching the Krewe of Endymion parade in Mid-City.

School president Dr. Christopher Puto traveled Saturday to New Orleans following the news.

A total of 28 people were hurt including seven who declined treatment. Five were taken to the trauma center. One victim was a female police officer, Lt. Michelle Woodfork, who was working the parade posted on her Facebook page that she was home and resting.