VERNON PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Deputies in central Louisiana announced they discovered 145.2 pounds of marijuana inside a railroad car in Vernon Parish.

Narcotics agents were contacted in the early morning hours of February 26, 2017, by employees of a nearby business that a rail car was being offloaded.

Sheriff Sam Craft said in a news release that agents responded and discovered 66 bricks of marijuana, worth an estimated $218,000.

The case remains under investigation.