A look at the best selling beads and costumes of Mardi Gras 2017

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Mardi Gras is almost here and many are busy getting some last minute essentials.

Beads and throws are always hot items.

“Footballs, freebies, the bigger throws, the stuff of that nature, that’s the hottest items,” said beads Galore owner Joey Domingue.

Beads Galore owner Joey Domingue said Mardi Gras is always a busy season.

“Business has been good, how it should be for this time of year. We deal with pretty much everyone. We have the largest selection of any store west of the Mississippi. We have over ten thousand items in here.”

In addition to having the best beads and throws, being dressed in your Mardi Gras best is also at the top of the list.

Mardi Gras is also known for its wild costumes.

“The more fun, the funnier, the crazier is what will usually get you more beads,” said Mauri Robichaux.

Old Vogue employee Mauri Robichaux said Mardi Gras is one of the busiest times of the year.

“Actually, Mardi Gras is our second busiest season of the year following Halloween.”

Robichaux said their biggest sellers are pretty much anything.

“It’s all over it’s all over. Every year it’s a different theme, so those costumes run completely different depending upon what their themes are for the year.”

Domingue said flashy outfits and big beads are all part of what makes Mardi Gras such a special occasion.

“You look around while Mardi Gras is going on and you realize you were a big part of it and you made it happen. You brought in special items and you see people with them and you see they are excited and throwing them and people from out of town are catching them and it just makes Mardi Gras what it.”