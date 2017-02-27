An inside look at the making of Mardi Gras costumes

Parades and balls are integral parts of the Mardi Gras celebration, as are the costumes that transform and complete the magic of the season. Here’s a look now at the art of costuming and just how much goes into creating them.

Suzanne Breaux is a long way from her career in the armed forces. She says, ” I decided I wanted to do something fun, so I decided to go into costuming. Two seasoned costumers in Lafayette and I apprenticed with them. They taught me everything they knew, so I’ve been doing this since 2010.

Talk about an about face, she spent 24 years in the air force and now she’s a seamstress, practicing the fading art of making Mardi Gras costumes.

Breaux says, “It was dying but it’s beginning to pick up. It’s very much an art, it’s an acquired skill and you never stop learning.” And creating…

Breaux also says, “I just love the creative process of it. The fabrics…I’m a textile person so I started, and low and behold I didn’t realize the demand was so great.” Especially in Acadiana. Much like New Orleans, krewes and members go all out spending hundreds to thousands on just costumes.

Breaux says, “It can cost you anywhere from a visit to the thrift shop and $25 to $25,000!” And it’s all in the details. Breaux also says, “It’s all about the transformation that a costume will do for you. It takes you out of the everyday and makes you into the character you want to be that’s the beauty of costuming. That’s also the beauty of Mardi Gras.”

Everyone enjoys the celebration, but there’s just something special about dressing out in costume and being someone or something else for a day.