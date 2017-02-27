Deputies: Man gives up robbing Henderson store, ends up paying for item

HENDERSON, La. (KLFY) – A Breaux Bridge man is facing a list of charges after deputies say he tried to rob a store at gunpoint but then gave up and purchased an item from the store he was trying to rob.

The bizarre incident happened just before 8 a.m. Sunday at a store in the 1100 block of Henderson Highway.

Major Ginny Higgins, of the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, said, “When the clerk did not immediately comply with his request, the subject ended up purchasing an item and left the store.”

Deputies were able to identify the suspect as Homer John, 35, and located him at a casino in the 2900 block of Grand Point Highway.

He ran from deputies but was arrested a short time later by deputies in a field behind the casino, according to Higgins.

John was charged with flight from an officer, aggravated attempted armed robbery, attempted armed robbery with the use of a firearm, possession of a firearm/concealed by convicted felon, battery of a police officer, simple possession of marijuana, manufacture; distribution possession with intent to distribute schedule II narcotics, and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

No bond has been set.