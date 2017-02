VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – Attorneys for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division will meet with Evangeline Parish residents in Ville Platte on March 5, 2017, to discuss reforms for the city’s police department and parish’s sheriff’s office.

The purpose of the meeting is to gain insight to fix the problems identified in the report the DOJ issued in December.

The exact time of the meeting has not yet been released.