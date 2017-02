KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) – The Krewe of Chic a la Pie parade is taking place Mardi Gras afternoon in downtown Kaplan.

The theme for this year’s parade is children’s cereal.

The Krewe of Chic a la Pie takes pride in being a family friendly parade and encourages people to come out and enjoy the Mardi Gras festivities.

If you or anyone you know would like to have a float in the Krewe of Chic a la Pie parade, they are still accepting entries until Mardi Gras day.