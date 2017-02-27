How the city of Lafayette keeps Mardi Gras safe

Lafayette, LA (KLFY) – For the Lafayette Police Department, it takes manpower and planning to prevent a Mardi Gras event from turning into a danger zone. It takes hundreds of man hours, with officers working the day shift return in the evening to patrol or cover the parade.

The public works department does its share as well. About 120 street workers cover the night shift just to clean up. Street Superintendent Brian Smith says the goal is “to make it look like a parade never happened when everyone wakes up the next day.” The debris has to be picked up before traffic resumes the next morning to avoid any sort of hazard on the road.