NEW ORLEANS, La. (WWL-TV) – The Zulu organization announced Sunday Pelicans players Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins will be riding in the parade as the Honorary Grand Marshals.

The two will be on a float Mardi Gras Day for the parade, which starts at 8 a.m. at Claiborne and Jackson Avenue.

Cousins was traded to New Orleans a week ago, in a blockbuster trade that was announced shortly after the NBA All-Star Game, held in New Orleans.

Cousins played his first game as a Pelican Thursday.