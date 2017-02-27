Port Barre man dies in crash on U.S. 190 in St. Landry Parish

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Port Barre man is dead after an early morning crash on US 190 in St. Landry Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. at the intersection of US 190 and Three Mile Lake Road.

Master Trooper Brooks David said Andrew Tomblom, 32, of Port Barre, who was driving a 2005 Infiniti G35 car, “failed to yield to westbound traffic and entered onto US 190, directly in the path of a 2013 GMC Sierra (pickup truck).”

Tomblom was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment is not suspected as a factor in the crash, but David said standard toxicology tests are pending for Tomblom.

The driver of the GMC Sierra was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash. The pickup truck driver also voluntarily submitted to an alcohol breath test and the results indicated he was not impaired, according to David.

The State Police spokesperson issued a warning to drivers in a news release about the deadly crash:

“You can effectively reduce the chances of being involved in a crash by ensuring that while behind the wheel of a vehicle you remain focused solely on the task of driving.”

Lousiana State Police Troop I, which serves most of Acadiana, has investigated eight fatal crashes so far in 2017.