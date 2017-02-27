UPDATE: State Police say 1 person dead in crash on U.S. 190 near U.S. 71

UPDATE: Master Trooper Brooks David tells News 10 that one person is dead in the two vehicle crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

ST. LANDRY PARISH (KLFY) – State Police are currently at the scene of a two vehicle crash on U.S. 190 westbound just west of U.S. 71.

Master Trooper Brooks David tells News 10 that the outside lane remains open at this time while Troopers investigate the crash.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling in the area.

 

