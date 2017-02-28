11 injured, 3 critically, after car drives into band at Mardi Gras parade in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – A tragic start to Mardi Gras Day on the Gulf Coast. A car drove into a crowd of people before the start of the parade in Gulf Shores, Ala. The Gulf Shores High School marching band was in the area of the crash.

A city spokesperson says there were eleven band members injured in the crash. Three of the band members are in critical condition.

Video of the scene shows multiple ambulances with several patients on stretchers. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

“A teenage band has just started to march down the parade route when they were struck from behind. The vehicle was a part of the parade,” says Grant Brown, a spokesperson for the city of Gulf Shores.

The vehicle was a part of the Gulf Shores Parade and was behind the band in the parade route. Sources tell News Five that the driver was an elderly man.

Portions of Highway 59 and surrounding roads are closed at this time.

City officials are on the scene of the crash. The scene in Gulf Shores has turned from carnival revelry to an emergency response.

The Gulf Shores Parade is officially canceled and the parade route is closed at this time. City officials will be holding a press conference at 11:45 a.m. CST.

City officials are asking anyone with cell phone video of the crash to not post the video to social media, but please email to bcowan@gulfshoresal.gov.

