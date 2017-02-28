Elderly man dies in house fire near Baldwin

BALDWIN, La. (KLFY) – Mayor Donna Lanceslin confirms to News 10 that an elderly man died in a house fire near Baldwin early this afternoon.

The large fire started at the home on Charenton Road between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.

The mayor identified the man as Lionel Bodin and says he was almost 80-years-old.

Bodin left the house with his wife when the fire started but then went back side to retrieve an item and never made it out, according to Lanceslin.

Firefighters and sheriff’s deputies are still on the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.