Independent Parade Rolls through Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Bright costumes, music, and of course, plenty of beads are all part of what makes the Annual Independent Parade a highlight for residents on Fat Tuesday.

Thousands covered Jefferson Street as the Independent Parade rolled through town Tuesday.

337 Magazine and Beads for Less float rider Joshua Goutreaux has participated in the Independent Parade for about three years.

“The energy that you feel as you pass through the crowd, you can’t beat it,” said Goutreaux.

Goutreaux said he enjoys the welcoming atmosphere of this parade.

“I love the independent Parade it’s for everybody. Anybody can be in it, be a part of it, and makes everybody feel included and everybody feels a part of it in one way or the other.”

Acadiana Roller Girls member Lucky Roll’r also participated in the parade. She said she enjoys interacting with the community.

“It’s just fun, and it’s a great way to bond, and you can just get to know so many people, and just be a part of it, and see the town.”

Ovary Actor said costumes, beads, and the atmosphere are all part of what makes Mardi Gras so special.

“It’s such a wonderful cultural event and it’s such a special thing. I never want live anywhere that doesn’t celebrate Mardi Gras.”

Actor said everyone should experience Mardi Gras at least once.

“The best way to explain it is to say get on a plane and get down here and come experience it for yourself! It’s like nothing else in the whole world.”