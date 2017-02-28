Many traveled from far and near to witness Lafayette’s Royal Parade

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Many of us know what Mardi Gras is all about. All these people you see here they are new to the experience. They are from Indiana, Illinois, South Carolina, Florida, Canda. They are here to enjoy the experience and learn a little about Mardi Gras and to truly get the Mardi Gras experience.

The Lafayette Convention and Visitors commission has invited for the second year – newcomers to Mardi Gras, meaning out of towners willing to learn.

Its a short learning curve, and even though they’re familiar with parades they’re not familiar with the throws and the marching bands or just the entire experience.

They say the experience has been what they thought and more. The group even crowned their own Mardi Gras King and Queen.

“We’re here today and going to New Orleans tomorrow. We come here from Newburg, Indiana. We love it here though.”

“We’re all either from Southern Indiana or Illinois in our group. We have a ski resort there, but it closed down. We did not have a winter this year and we’re doing Mardi Gras to get out of the weather.”

Its a safe environment. They say they can be comfortable and do their thing and have a good time.

“Happy Mardi Gras Babe.”

In Lafayette, Renee Allen, KLFY News.