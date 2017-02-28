Out-of-towners enjoy the experience of Mardi Gras

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – Louisiana residents understand what Mardi Gras is about and how best to celebrate the tradition. Tuesday, at the King Gabriel Parade out-of-towners arrived to experience Mardi Gras for the first time.

The visitors traveled from numerous states including Indiana, Illinois, South Carolina, Florida and Canada. The Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission says 2017 is the second year the newcomers tent VIP tent was set-up for Mardi Gras.

Kaylie LeBlanc of LCVC says it’s a learning curve. “They’re not familiar with parades. They’re not familiar with the throws and the marching bands or just the entire experience,” says LeBlanc.

Many of the new attendees say the Mardi Gras experience has been what they thought and more. The group crowned their own Mardi Gras King and Queen.

One visitor says the experience has been worth the trip. “We’re here and going to New Orleans tomorrow. We come here from Newburgh, Indiana. We love it here though,” says Sandy Rawls of Indiana.

“It’s a safe environment. They can be comfortable and do their thing and have a good time,” adds LeBlanc.