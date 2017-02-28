Wildllife & Fisheries Agents arrest New Orleans man wanted for sex trafficking

ST. BERNARD PARISH (KLFY) – A New Orleans man is in custody after Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries agents cited him for boating violations in St. Bernard Parish.

Jean Luc Williams, 26, was spotted by agents on February 26th fishing alone in his vessel along Violet Canal.

Agents conducted a boating safety compliance inspection and found that Williams did not have a boat registration and did not complete the required boating education coarse.

A background check revealed that Williams had an active warrant out for his arrest out of Orleans Parish since October 2016 and was wanted for trafficking of children for sexual purposes.

Williams was arrested and transported to the St. Bernard Parish Jail.