2 dead after early morning house fire in Sulphur

The Associated Press Published:

SULPHUR, La. (AP) – Two people have been found dead following a house fire in Sulphur.

KPLC-TV (http://bit.ly/2lza3eR ) reports that a neighbor called 911 about the blaze early Wednesday morning, saying two people were believed to be inside the residence.

A fire department spokesman says firefighters found the home engulfed in flames and recovered the bodies of a 58-year-old woman and 68-year-old man. Their identities were not immediately released. No one else is believed to have been inside the home.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

___

Information from: KPLC-TV, http://kplctv.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s