22 additional charges for Endymion crash suspect

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WWL-TV) – 22 additional charges have been filed against the suspect in the Endymion crash that injured more than two dozen people Saturday night.

Neilson Rizzuto, 25, is facing 12 new counts of vehicular negligent injury and 10 counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring.

That is in addition to the four previous charges, that included: Reckless operation of a vehicle, hit and run driving that caused serious injury or death and two counts of vehicular negligent injuring.

Rizzuto’s blood alcohol registered on a breath test as .232 percent, more than three times Louisiana’s legal limit, according to police.

The 25-year-old lives in Paradis, La. in St. Charles Parish, but his father confirmed Sunday that Rizzuto graduated from Ponchatoula High School and has been working odd jobs since leaving the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

A search of public records only revealed a speeding ticket Rizzuto received in Tangipahoa Parish in 2012, but no prior history of driving while intoxicated.

The Orleans Parish Magistrate set Rizzuto’s bond at $125,000, saying he would make house arrest a condition of the bond if Rizzuto was, at some point, able to pay it.