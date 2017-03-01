Ash Wednesday services begin across Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – With the 2017 Mardi Gras season in the books, Catholics from across Acadiana are going to mass today for one of the most popular and important days on the liturgical calendar.

Ash Wednesday is the start of the Lenten season in the Catholic Church.

The Lenten season is a season of fasting and prayer.

This morning on Passe Partout we visited Our Lady of Fatima, which held it’s first of three Ash Wednesday masses at 6:15 a.m.

But to gain a deeper understanding of what Ash Wednesday and the Lenten season is all about, we caught up with Father Bryce Sibley, the pastor of Our Lady of Wisdom Catholic Church.

The Lenten season will come to a close on Easter Sunday, which falls on Sunday, April 16th.