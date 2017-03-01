Baldwin man dies in house fire

BALDWIN, La. (KLFY) One man was killed in a house fire Tuesday in Baldwin. The State Fire Marshal’s office has identified the victim as 79-year-old Lionel Bonin, Jr. News Ten’s Dalfred Jones has the story.

Around 1pm, St. Mary Parish firefighters responded to a house fire on Bonin Road. After putting out the blaze, the fridge was the only thing left standing.

When the fire started, Investigators say 79 year old Lionel Bonin was able to help his wife exit the home, but he went back inside to get something;

Judging from the property, Bonin was a collector of many things and may have went inside to save an item he didn’t want to see burn but he never made it back outside.

Family friend, Edward Provost says Bonin’s wife came to their home and told him to call 911.

She came knock on the door and told me to call the fire department, she said the house was on fire. So I grabbed the phone and I stepped out started dialing 911 and I looked up and the flames were way up there

The flames burned for about 30 minutes before being put out.

Captain Lance Mire with the Baldwin Fire Department says the preliminary investigation seems to be pointing to an electrical outlet as the source.

We were met with some very tough fire fighting conditions. It was a lot of debris a lot of clutter, which definitely hampered fire fighting operations and just logistically getting to the fire, it was a very remote location

As of now, the state fire marshal’s are still investigating the cause of the fire.

In Baldwin, Dalfred Jones for KLFY News Ten