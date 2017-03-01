Bond tripled for Endymion crash suspect

NEW ORLEANS (WWLTV) — A man accused of driving his truck into a crowd of people watch the Endymion parade saw his bond tripled.

Neilson Rizzuto, 25, who remains in jail, had his bond raised to $420,000 from $125,000. The steep rise in bail comes after Rizzuto was charged with 22 additional counts. He is facing 12 new counts of vehicular negligent injury and 10 counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring.

That is in addition to the four previous charges, that included: Reckless operation of a vehicle, hit and run driving that caused serious injury or death and two counts of vehicular negligent injuring.

Rizzuto’s blood alcohol registered on a breath test as .232 percent, more than three times Louisiana’s legal limit, according to police.

More than two dozen people were injured Saturday night when a truck Rizzuto was driving plowed in a group of people near the intersection of Orleans and Carrollton Avenue.