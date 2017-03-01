Chance the Rapper joins Essence Festival 2017 lineup

Samantha Morgan, WAFB Published:
(Photo: Chance the Rapper / Facebook)
(Photo: Chance the Rapper / Facebook)

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WAFB) – The Essence Festival has added Grammy-winning Chance the Rapper to its 2017 lineup.

Chance the Rapper joins Diana Ross, John Legend and Mary J. Blige.

At this year’s Grammy Awards, Chance the Rapper took home three trophies, including best new artist.

Also, Essence announced there will be a No Limit reunion, of sorts. Mystikal, Mia X and Silkk will join Master P, who already was announced.

The Essence Festival will be held June 30 to July 2 in New Orleans.

For more information about the 2017 Essence Festival, CLICK HERE.

