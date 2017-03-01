Chitimacha Tribal Police seize drugs, arrest 3 arrested for trying to enter casino without ID

CHARENTON, La. (KLFY) – Three Lafayette Parish men were arrested today after attempting to enter Cypress Bayou Casino without proper identification. Two of the men face drug charges.

Administrative Officer Denise Bodin said Chitimacha Tribal Police responded to the casino early this morning to a report of suspicious activity.

Authorities arrested the three men and discovered marijuana, synthetic marijuana, methamphetamine, Xanax, schedule V narcotics and illegally obtained cash.

Michael Trosclair, 29, of Lafayette, was booked and released with a summons for unlawful use of a state id to enter a gaming facility.

Joshua Hebert, 29, of Broussard, was booked into the St. Mary Parish jail for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession with intent to distribute schedule 4 (Xanax), proceeds involving drug transactions; possession of drug paraphernalia  and unlawful use of a state id to gain entry into a gaming facility. 

Lance Bagwell, 31, of Lafayette, was booked into the St. Mary Parish jail on possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana and unlawful use of a state id to gain entry into a gaming facility. 

