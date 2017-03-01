DeMarcus Cousins suspended for Pelicans next game

Associated Press, WWL-TV Published:
(Photo: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports via WWL-TV)
(Photo: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports via WWL-TV)
NEW YORK, NY (AP) – DeMarcus Cousins of the New Orleans Pelicans has been suspended one game without pay for drawing his 18th technical foul of the season.
The NBA announced Tuesday that the 6-foot-11 forward-center will miss Wednesday night’s home game against the Detroit Pistons.
The technical foul came with 11:28 left in the first quarter of the Pelicans’ 118-110 loss at Oklahoma City on Sunday. Cousins, notorious for his technicals, joined the Pelicans in a deal with Sacramento a week earlier.
Under NBA rules, a player or coach is suspended without pay for one game once he receives his 16th technical during the regular season. For every two additional technical fouls received during the season, there is an additional suspension of one game.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s