Krewe of Tee Mamou celebrates Courir de Mardi Gras

IOTA, La (KLFY) – In Acadia Parish, the Krewe of Tee Mamou got an early start chasing the chickens Tuesday morning to kick-off the Mardi Gras celebration in the town of Iota.

The Courir de Mardi Gras event is known to attract a crowd of onlookers and more than 50 people turned out for this original Mardi Gras tradition.

For years, the krewe has strived to keep the Mardi Gras tradition alive in the Cajun culture.

“We’ll be going all throughout the community; we’re going to chase chickens, we’re going to collect money, and hopefully this afternoon there will be a gumbo waiting for us,” said krewe member, Briggs Brown.

This type of tradition turns out tourists from near and far. This Fat Tuesday, as far as Arkansas, Thelma Anaya and her husband traveled from the natural state just to experience this much talked about chicken run.

“It’s just exciting watching everybody get involved in chasing the chickens and just the whole thing,” said New Orleans native, Mitch Arens.

Arens and his family also traveled a good distance to attend this event as well.

“It’s just a neat experience that’s a lot different then the New Orleans Mardi Gras that we’re used to,” said Arens.

Brown has been a Tee Mamou krewe member for 7 years. He says this day means a lot for him because his family was pretty passionate about keeping the tradition alive.

“My grandpa and his brother they revived the Tee Mamou Mardi Gras in the 40’s or the 50’s I believe,” said Brown.

Brown credits his family for making the krewe what it is today.

“It was falling apart because they didn’t have a captain, they didn’t have any leaders, and the people around the community they stopped inviting the Mardi Gras to their houses because they weren’t acting right,” said Brown.

Brown is happy to say the krewe has grown over the years, so much that they’ve pretty much outgrown their wagon.

The Krewe will end the day at the Iota Folklife Festival.