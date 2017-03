News 10’s Blue Rolfes will anchor her last newscast at 5 p.m. tonight after 38 years at KLFY.

Blue announced at the end of January that she would be leaving the broadcast news industry to start a new chapter of her life.

All of us at KLFY will dearly miss her in the newsroom but are excited for her new opportunity.

Join us as we say goodbye during her final newscast. You can watch on KLFY TV 10, our website, and news app.