Acadiana Eats: The St. John Restaurant

The St. John Restaurant

Items featured on Acadiana Eats:

Teche Wellington

Fried Seafood Platter

Address: 203 N New Market St. Saint Martinville, LA 70582

Hours of Operation: Mon. 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.; Tues. – Fri. 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.; Sun. 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

