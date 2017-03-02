Acadiana Eats: The St. John Restaurant

The St. John Restaurant (View Menu)
Items featured on Acadiana Eats:
- Teche Wellington
- Fried Seafood Platter
Address: 203 N New Market St. Saint Martinville, LA 70582
Hours of Operation: Mon. 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.; Tues. – Fri. 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.; Sun. 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Acadiana Eats: The St. John Restuarant (Photos)
Acadiana Eats: The St. John Restuarant (Photos) x
Latest Galleries
-
Acadiana Eats: Crystal Weddings’ King Cakes (Photos)
-
Acadiana Eats: Dark Roux (Photos)
-
I-10 Fatal Crash (Photos)
-
Acadiana Eats – Veronica’s Cafe (Photos)
-
Acadiana Eats – Veronica’s Cafe (Photos)
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Iranian baby with heart defect admitted to Oregon hospital
-
Gallery: ‘Battlestar Galactica’ star Richard Hatch dies at 71
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Authorities: Suspect in 3 slayings dead after motel standoff
What great grub spot should Gerald visit next? Tell him your ideas on Facebook OR Twitter.
And be sure to follow Acadiana Eats on Instagram!