Downtown Alive announces Spring 2017 schedule

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Downtown Alive has announced it’s Spring 2017 concert schedule.
The bi-annual event begins next Friday, March 10th at Parc International in Downtown Lafayette with Roddie Romero & the Hub City All-Stars.
There’s a special “Patty in the Parc” on March 17th with Better Than Ezra and Wayne Toups scheduled to perform.
Tickets are $15 for that show.
There will be seven performances in March, April and early May.
Here is the full schedule:
- 3/10 – Roddie Romero & the Hub City All-Stars
- 3/17 – “Patty in the Parc” with Better Than Ezra and Wayne Toups
- 3/24 – Zydeco Rodeo
- 3/31 – Feufollet
- 4/7 – The Lost Bayou Ramblers
- 4/21 – Steve Riley & the Mamou Players
- 5/5 – Rayo Brothers
Food and drinks are sold inside the park, with proceeds helping to pay for the concerts.
Concession sales begin at 5:30 p.m., with music starting at 6:00 p.m.
Downtown Alive is put on by the non-profit group Downtown Lafayette and the Lafayette Consolidated Government.