Downtown Alive announces Spring 2017 schedule

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Downtown Alive has announced it’s Spring 2017 concert schedule.

The bi-annual event begins next Friday, March 10th at Parc International in Downtown Lafayette with Roddie Romero & the Hub City All-Stars.

There’s a special “Patty in the Parc” on March 17th with Better Than Ezra and Wayne Toups scheduled to perform.

Tickets are $15 for that show.

There will be seven performances in March, April and early May.

Here is the full schedule:

  • 3/10 – Roddie Romero & the Hub City All-Stars
  • 3/17 – “Patty in the Parc” with Better Than Ezra and Wayne Toups
  • 3/24 – Zydeco Rodeo
  • 3/31 – Feufollet
  • 4/7 – The Lost Bayou Ramblers
  • 4/21 – Steve Riley & the Mamou Players
  • 5/5 – Rayo Brothers

Food and drinks are sold inside the park, with proceeds helping to pay for the concerts.

Concession sales begin at 5:30 p.m., with music starting at 6:00 p.m.

Downtown Alive is put on by the non-profit group Downtown Lafayette and the Lafayette Consolidated Government.

 

