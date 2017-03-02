Local shop receives backlash after controversial sign

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – A local gunshop posted a controversial message on their store sign.

“Free men own guns slaves don’t” is the message that was posted on the marquee sign at Double Action Outdoor Sports in Eunice.

It was a message that had residents like Fredrick Stevens ready to protest.

But once he spoke with the store owner, he as well as other residents decided against it.

“We came together and we resolved the problem,” said Stevens, “They took the sign down, he made a formal apology and I felt like that was enough.”

Communication is something Stevens knows could be used to prevent misunderstandings.

“I think people could learn from it,” he said, “If you take time out to talk and hear their side of the story and hear the other side of the story you could keep the whole situation calmed down and it won’t escalate.”

The owner took to Facebook to apologize saying, “No offense or disrespect intended. I apologize for the misunderstanding.”

Eunice Mayor, Scott Fontenot, explains the message could have been taken out of context.

However, he knows it wasn’t the best choice of words.

“I would think that his message wasn’t intended for what some may have viewed it as,” he said, “I’m not taking up for anybody in this situation, I just feel that the best move was to just take it down and move forward.”