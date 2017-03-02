Mardi Gras celebrations see fights break out

What was supposed to be a time for people, young and old, to enjoy, the Carnival season was interrupted by those inciting violence. It’s the sort of thing that’s bound to happen when you mix a lot of people and even more alcohol.

Byron Starks was born in north Louisiana and is now a Lafayette resident. Starks says he and his family don’t take part in the Mardi Gras festivities. They chose to stay away from the environment where large crowds and alcohol mix.

Corporal Dugas with Lafayette Police says, even during Mardi Gras police have a zero tolerance for those inciting violence.