Portions of Point Blue Water System under water boil advisory

By Published:
Photo: MGN
Photo: MGN

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – Some customers of the Point Blue Water System in Ville Platte are under a water boil advisory as crews repair a water main.

Officials say water will be shut off for one hour while the repair is made and the boil advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

This advisory affects residents along the following areas:

  • Clifton Avenue
  • Te Mamou Road
  • Doucet Lane
  • (2 customers on the south side) Fruge Street

Affected customers should bring their water to a rolling boil for one (1) full minute before use.

