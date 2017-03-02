Ragin’ Cajuns to play first home series at new Tigue Moore stadium

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – After about nine months of renovations, Tigue Moore Stadium is almost complete.

Tomorrow, the Ragin Cajuns baseball team will hit the field for the first time at the updated ballpark.

That means Ragin’ Cajun fans will be welcomed back to Tigue Moore Stadium for the first time this season, and while renovations are still underway Head Coach Tony Robichaux said in the end it will all be worth while.

It might not look like it now, but Tigue Moore Stadium is back in business.

“We’ve been on the road for eight games. So to come back and, not only come back to their home stadium with their fans that they really love, to have the facility where it is right now is really phenomenal,” said Robichaux.

Renovations began back in June, and Robichaux said it’s all for the fans.

“And I really want to thank the fans. They were the first ones that came, so because we had that traffic we finally got to a point where we felt we needed to do this for the fans. And ultimately that’s why we did it.”

Extra seating, luxury suites, and new concessions complete with Cajun food options are just a few of the upgrades coming.

“Amenities are going to grow week to week, weekend to weekend, definitely month by month until we get everything set up the way it needs to be set up,” said Robichaux.

In fact, Facilities Director Bill Crist said the budget and the completion date were moved to help enhance fans experience.

“From day one, the first meeting we had with Tony when we started talking about this, he said this is a reward for the fans that’ve supported this program.”

The budget for renovations started at $10 million and was later bumped up to $12 million when extra features were added, bringing the total cost of the job to $16 million.

The Cajuns will take on Southern Miss Friday. The first pitch is set for 6 pm.

The Tigue is expected to be fully functional by May 19th.