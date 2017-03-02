Seafood price outlook good for Lenten season

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Ash Wednesday and seafood season go hand in hand, and with Acadiana being a predominantly Catholic area seafood is in high demand.

Chez Francois Owner Andre Leger said February to July are their busiest time of year.

“It’s just the beginning, but today (Ash Wednesday) is one of the biggest days of the season. It kicked off, more or less, Friday and it’s just been a long drawn out week.”

Right now, crawfish and shrimp are at the top of everyone’s lists and according to Leger prices are looking good.

“You know the economy has been down and in order to sell you gotta price it right. And they’re priced right so, you know, that’s making a big difference to where people can afford it,” said Leger.

Employee Mia Leger said Lent season is typically non-stop.

“Lent is just so busy, crazy. At night we are here grating crawfish with the guys, and we’re just here all the time, so it’s just very crazy. But we love our customers, we love it a lot.”

When Lent is over, Leger said his team will be ready for the Easter rush.

“The price is right, the weather is good, so come out and eat you some good seafood.”