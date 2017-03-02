Youngsville homeowner believes burglars may have killed their dog

YOUNGSVILLE, La (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating several vehicle burglaries in a neighborhood near Youngsville.

Sheriff’s office spokesman, John Mowell, says at least four vehicles have been burglarized within the last month in the Flanders Gardens subdivision.

Anna LeBouef lives in the area and believes the burglars may have targeted her pets instead of her vehicles.

“It’s very disheartening that somebody could be so cruel just to get to stuff that doesn’t belong to him,” said LeBouef.

Mowell says the burglars specifically targeted unlocked vehicles.

However, LeBouef thinks the burglars may have had something to do with her dog’s death.

“We had two dogs that would bark whenever people were around that didn’t need to be around, and then recently I found rat poison in their kennels after one of the dogs had already passed away,” explained LeBouef.

Initially, LeBouef thought she knew the reason for her dog’s passing until she found evidence that proved otherwise.

“We thought it was natural causes, but then realized that somebody purposely put rat poison in their kennel where they could reach it,” said LeBouef.

Mowell say they don’t know if the burglaries are linked to the dog’s death, but he says residents should lock their vehicles and keep valuables out of sight.

“As part of the investigation, we were able to determine that we had two separate, unrelated crews working that area. The area of Pullin Dr. and Twin Lakes Dr.,” explained Mowell.

Mowell says they’ve made five arrests in connection with the vehicle burglaries, but two suspects remain on the loose.

“One of them his name is Sonny Dore who’s 28 years old. The other one is Dustin Magnon who’s 20,” said Mowell.

As for LeBouef, she says they’ll be closely watching their other dog that survived the attack. She doesn’t understand why someone would commit such a cruel act.

“It’s very heartbreaking that this is happening to our neighbors and to us,” said LeBouef. “We’re having to piece back together a broken heart of a child because their pet has been killed intentionally by someone.”

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office ask that anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Sonny Dore and Dustin Magnon, call the sheriff’s office.