A pastor who is all too familiar with devastating fires taking his home

LOREAUVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A Loreauville pastor who’s church burned down two years ago is reliving the tragedy once again.

“I mean, it was devastating,” said Reverend Wilfred Johnson, “To sit or to stand again and watch my house burn after watching our church, it was crazy.”

In January 2015 the Little Zorah Baptist Church burned to the ground.

“I never felt so much pain in my life,” he said, “Not being able to do anything, you know, was very heart breaking.”

Now, two years later, Rev. Johnson is experiencing that pain once again.

On Tuesday, his house caught on fire due to electrical issues.

“To come back and to, to see this, I mean I can’t even explain the hurt,” he said, “I mean I can’t even really find the words. I mean the hurt is so intense. I mean I wanna cry, but it won’t help.”

Thankfully, the house was not ruled a total loss.

Even though there is work to do, Rev. Johnson is thankful for everything he still has.

“When I wake up, every morning, I see my wife, I see my three girls and my grand baby and for that I’m grateful.”

Grateful to have his family and thankful for the smoke detectors that saved them.

“Put them in your house, service them, make sure that the batteries are good in them,” he said, “Especially if you got a family and you value your life as much as I do. Make sure you have a smoke alarm. The smoke alarm saved our lives, it saved our lives.”

Rev. Johnson believes with prayer and faith him and his family will make it through this.