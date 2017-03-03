African American History Parade set to roll through Lafayette on Sunday

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – Preparations are underway for the African American History parade that will roll through parts of north Lafayette this weekend.

‘Celebrating the fruits of our labor’ is this year’s theme for the 14th annual parade that organizer, Janelle Chargois, says tends to attract thousands each year.

“We’ll be paying tribute to young people who are doing very positive things in the community who are taking the torch and carrying it,” said Chargois.

Chargois says the parade that they work to put together all year long also serves as a way to pass on African American history to the younger generation.

“This is an opportunity to showcase black inventions and historical black figures,” explained Chargois. “What we’re doing is we’re inspiring young people to be all that they can be, that they’re able to look at the past and envision the future.”

Dustin Cravins says over the years Chargois has done a wonderful job of honoring local pioneers in the African American community. He says it’s an honor to serve as the parade marshal this year.

“To be recognized as the next generation of those leaders is tremendous,” said Cravins.

Cravins hope is for the the youth to look to him or any of the parade’s honorees as positive role models.

“The honorees this year are all phenomenal young people doing positive things in their respective fields and I think it really is important to pass that torch along as we say and keep that tradition going,” explained Cravins.

As far as what you can expect to catch at this parade, well Chargois says you never know what you’ll get.

“We throw the red, black, and green beads, we throw candy, but we also throw symbols of African American history,” said Chargois.

Chargois says the parade will begin at Super One on W. Willow St. and will end at True Vine Church.

The parade will roll Sunday at 2 p.m.