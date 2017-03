LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Acadiana is hosting their Bowl for Kids’ Sake bowling event this Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Acadiana Lanes.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Acadiana.

The organization does a lot in the community with one-on-one mentoring for the youth in the Acadiana area.

For more information,