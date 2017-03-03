Family safe after accidental mobile home fire scare on Avalon Street

(Photo Credit: Lafayette Fire Department)
(Photo Credit: Lafayette Fire Department)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A family is safe after a fire broke inside their mobile home Thursday evening.

Lafayette Fire crews responded to the scene around 7:21 p.m. in the 100 block of Avalon Street after the fire was reported by a neighbor.

The flames were venting through a bedroom window, prompting firefighters to enter the building and extinguish the fire in about fifteen minutes.

Spokesman Alton Trahan says four adults and two children were outside when crews arrived and the father and his infant son were covered in soot.

The two were transported to a local hospital for further evaluation after concerns of smoke inhalation, especially with the infant.

Both were later released.

Fire investigators determined that the fire was started in one of the bedrooms when a 3 year old was apparently playing with a cigarette lighter and accidentally caught the bedding material on fire.

The 3 year old alerted his parents and they were able to escape.

The fire was ruled accidental.

 

