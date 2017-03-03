Justice rally held in memory of Victor White III

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Friends and family of Victor White III held a justice rally on the steps of the Iberia Parish courthouse.

Today [Friday] marks three years since White’s death in the custody of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On March 3, 2014 White died in the back of a police cruiser.

He and a friend were stopped after a fight at a local gas station in New Iberia when a sheriff’s deputy found a small amount of marijuana and cocaine on him.

He was then searched for weapons twice, placed in handcuffs and put in the back of a police car where authorities say he died of a self inflicted gunshot wound.

The Department of Justice, State Police and the FBI investigated the case and found insufficient evidence.

No criminal charges were filed

Tonight Victor White Sr. spoke passionately as he revisited his son’s death.

“It’s difficult for me to rest at night knowing that the person that killed my son is still out there,” said White.

Victor White the third died while handcuffed in the back of an Iberia Parish Sheriff’s deputies car.

The coroner ruled his death a suicide, but White’s family refuses to believe he shot himself.

The U.S. Justice Department investigated.

It’s investigation said video showed White reaching for a gun in his front pants pocket.

Investigators say gun residue was found on both of White’s hands, and the gun used in his death isn’t one used by Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Deputies.

Sheriff Louis Ackal was later tried and found not guilty of civil rights violations over alleged beatings in the parish jail.

“Since then Louis Ackal has been acquitted so we are coming here to let him know that even though he may have been acquitted of one incident we still want to hold him responsible for the death of my son,” said White.

Since the trial, White said the sheriff’s office continues to target people of color.

“We know they profile African Americans period. 11 pm, 10 pm he was coming from the Hop In Store. He’s just another black youth walking down the street and that’s how they target them and that’s what they did to my son.”

A local business owner challenged the community to step up and speak out.

“It’s time for black folks to start standing up and stop running from things like this because all of us have had a family member get hurt by these people.”

The group encouraged residents not to let fear hold them back.