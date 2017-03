IBERIA PARISH (KLFY) – State Police are investigating a crash on U.S. Highway 90 near Jeanerette.

Master Trooper Brooks David tells News 10 that an 18-wheeler was stopped at a railroad track on the highway when it was rear ended by an SUV.

Only minor injuries have been reported at this time.

David says there was only minor damage to the 18-wheeler and there are no hazardous leaks coming from it as a result of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.