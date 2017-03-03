Second railroad crossing crash on U.S. 90



The railroad crossing on Highway 90 is making news again after another accident Friday morning.

State police say an 18 wheeler stopped at the track was rear-ended by an SUV Friday morning. Only minor injuries were reported.

The victim in another accident in the same location in late January was killed in a crash as one big rig drove into the back of another. Following the January accident, Department of Transportation and Development officials said they are studying the possibility of removing the railroad crossing on U.S. 90

Officials say crews were actually in the process of installing signs and a flashing cross bar when Friday’s crash took place.

Iberia Parish President, Larry Richard says a meeting with parish officials and members of the DOTD is scheduled for next Thursday.