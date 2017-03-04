AT&T bringing 3,000 outsourced jobs back to US

CNN Published:
The exact terms of the deal still need to be approved by a union member vote. (Source: CNN)
(CNN) – AT&T has agreed to bring 3,000 outsourced jobs back to the United States.

The move is part of the negotiations between the company and the Communication Workers of America Union. The four-year deal covers wage hikes, paid parental leave, healthcare and benefits for 20,000 AT&T Southwest workers across five Southern states.

The exact terms of the deal still need to be approved by a union member vote. Talks are still underway between AT&T and workers in its other divisions, such as wireless and customer service.

A merger deal between AT&T and CNN parent company Time Warner is currently undergoing review by regulators.

