Elderly female driver crashes vehicle into popular Jennings restaurant

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) Jennings police say a woman driving in Jennings jumped a curve and crashed her vehicle into the front facade of a popular restaurant.

It happened Saturday afternoon at the Soul Food Express Restaurant on West Plaquemine Street.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was an elderly woman.

Photos from a viewer show the driver rammed right into the front of the business.

It also appears that several chairs and tables were damaged in the crash.

Police say that no major injuries were reported.

Impairment is not suspected in the crash.

