Teen in stolen vehicle lead police on high speed chase across Atchafalaya Basin

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) A 16 year old has been arrested for stealing a vehicle in East Baton Rouge Parish and then leading police into Acadiana on a high speed chase.

State Police say the teen stole a 2006 Buick LaSabre in Baton Rouge Friday night and was driving along I-10 when the vehicle was spotted and Baton Roouge Police began chase.

Both EBR and WBR police chased the suspect along Interstate 10. State Police say they became involved when the suspect drove onto the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge and into St. Martin Parish.

Police say the teen passed multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed before sideswiping one of those vehicles which caused his front right front tire to blow out.

The suspect was apprehended and taken into custody by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

His name has not been released.

The driver of the car that was sideswiped was not injured.