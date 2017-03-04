Two special visitors greet Deputy Nick Tullier at his Houston Rehab facility

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Deputy who was critically wounded in a July 17 ambush that killed three officers in Baton Rouge had two special visitors Friday.

Trent and Gage Tullier visited their dad at his Houston Rehab Facility.

Deputy Nick Tullier’s family posted the update on the Nick Tullier Strong Facebook page.

Day 230 Update (Sat, March 04):

Still Going Strong

Nick Tullier Strong

General condition:

Vitals are ok. Blood sugar is ok. Normal nutrition has been restarted and will be increased to goal rate by Monday. TPN IV is slowly being reduced and will be stopped Monday if all goes well. Antibiotics will be stopped Monday. Abdominal related:

The Exit Wound will be closely watched to see if any changes in drainage as it continues to heal. Muscle Spasticity:

“Baclofen Pump” adjustments being made as needed. Getting more Botox injections soon. Still using casts on and off of Nick’s hands/fingers. Still have casts on feet/lower legs. In closing, Power of Prayer:

Please continue to Pray for ALL Members of the Blue Family including Nick; All Warriors of God. Continue to Pray for Our Military and All First Responders as well. Pray they ALL return home safely to their families when their shift or tour is over. All Aboard the Miracle Express, Nick’s Prayer Train. Tickets available to anyone wanting to ride, Free For A Prayer. If You are Praying for Nick, You already are a Passenger. Thanks to All Prayer Warriors for Riding the Train. YOU ARE SEEING A MIRACLE IN PROGRESS…

James