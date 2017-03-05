Are immigrants being targeted by Lafayette City Marshal?

A Feb. 24 post on the Lafayette City Marshal’s official Facebook page featuring five Hispanic men left some readers wondering whether Marshal Brian Pope was targeting Hispanics or people possibly in the United State illegally.

Others praised him for cracking down on drunk drivers and illegal immigrants.

Pope told The Daily Advertiser he wasn’t targeting any particular race. But court records we reviewed suggest otherwise.

“Must be immigration week,” Arthur Arceneaux wrote, later adding, “Keep up the good work guys.”

“Get them all,” Ivan Vasquez wrote.

Shawn Fultonberg asked, “Is this post about reporting them for OWI … or about reporting illegal immigrants?”

Pope replied, “Actually has been an ongoing problem for a long time in Lafayette way before all the recent hype!”

President Donald Trump made illegal immigration one of his priorities and banned travel to the U.S. from seven countries, a move that was halted in court. He also plans to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border to stop illegal immigrants from the south.

Pope said the men on the Feb. 24 post all failed to show up for court dates on their OWI charges, although that wasn’t stated in the original post.

Five men are featured on a Feb. 24 Facebook post as Most Wanted for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. All but one are identified as Hispanic in city court records. Several Facebook readers said two or three are from Guatemala.

By comparison, neither a Feb. 16 group posting for the Domestic Violence Most Wanted nor a Feb. 27 group posting for OWI Most Wanted focus only on one race. “It doesn’t have anything to do with race,” Pope told the Advertiser.

When someone doesn’t show up for court and a judge issues a warrant for their arrest, Pope said he tries to find that person as soon as possible.

“My job is to execute the warrants,” he said. “We don’t discriminate.”

Court records researched by The Advertiser show warrants for the five Hispanic men were issued July 8, July 20 and Oct. 21 in 2016, and Jan. 25 and Feb. 21 in 2017.

Warrants for those in the Feb. 27 OWI most wanted post, three days after the Hispanic post drew criticism from readers, were issued in 2016 and 2017, as well.

One was signed the same day as a warrant issued for one of the Hispanic men, but that individual is not Hispanic and was not included with the Feb. 24 group.

“I’m not a racist,” Pope said. “I get them from my warrant officer and I put them up.”

Up to three of the Hispanic men were deported before the Feb. 24 city marshal post, according to people responding on the Facebook page.

On March 1, Pope said he would confirm their deportation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

He said the same thing in a Feb. 26 Facebook comment.

In researching these cases, The Advertiser learned the City Marshall’s Office asks judges to charge offenders $25 each time he posts their photo and information on the Facebook page and $25 when they’re featured on his Acadiana Open Channel “Holding Accountable” show.

Pope has had his share of trouble with the law.

In November, he was charged by a grand jury with two counts of perjury and five counts of malfeasance in office. His trial is set for May 8.