Delta Sigma Theta Opelousas chapter celebrates Ruby anniversary

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Ruby Anniversary of the Opelousas chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority hosted its 40th anniversary celebration Saturday at the Petroleum Club.

Members kicked off the Sisterhood celebration with an introduction of past chapter presidents and then a slideshow of historical moments.

The Opelousas Chapter has offered multiple services throughout the community over the years including youth activities, forums and scholarships.

Today’s guest speaker was Soror Dolores Hicks, President of the Lake Charles Alumnae Foundation.